Sheffield attack: man injured in 'targeted' shooting and stabbing
- Published
Police are investigating a stabbing and shooting in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Exeter Drive in Broomhall at 03:20 BST following several reports of gunshots.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and remains in custody, police said.
The force added that a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds.
The injured man had "injuries consistent with firearms discharge" but has now left hospital.
'Targeted attack'
Ch Insp Gareth Thomas said a large police operation is ongoing around the area close to Ecclesall Road, and officers are conducting extra patrols.
"I can understand how concerning an incident like this will be to members of the public," he said. "Enquiries are ongoing but at this time we believe this to be a targeted attack.
"A large cordon will remain in place today as our investigation continues and there will be increased, high-visibility patrols in the area.
"Our officers are there for your reassurance and to make sure you feel safe - please do not hesitate to speak to them if you have any concerns."
He asked anyone with information about the incident to contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.
