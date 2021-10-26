Sheffield city centre Clean Air Zone approved
Drivers of the most polluting vehicles will be charged to enter Sheffield city centre after the council agreed to introduce a Clean Air Zone (CAZ).
From late 2022, some buses and HGVs will be charged £50 per day to enter the inner ring road, with some taxis being charged £10.
Private cars and electric or greener vehicles would be exempt.
The move would encourage drivers to choose and upgrade to cleaner vehicles, Sheffield City Council said.
At a city council meeting on Tuesday, councillors agreed to approve the plans.
The city has been in breach of the legal limits for nitrogen dioxide levels since January 2010, the council said.
In order to bring the emissions down, a CAZ was seen as the best solution to improve air quality and reduce pollution-related deaths, it added.
Who will be charged from late 2022?
Charges will apply to drivers of vehicles which do not meet these emission standards:
- Taxis (Hackney Carriages and Private Hire) which are Euro 6 Diesel or Euro 4 Petrol
- LGVs (vans, campervans and pickup trucks) and Minibuses which Euro 6 Diesel or Euro 4 Petrol
- Buses and coaches with Euro 6 Diesel
- HGVs with Euro 6 Diesel
Source: Sheffield City Council
The city was given £30m of government funds for the scheme, £24m of which will go towards supporting drivers to upgrade.
A public consultation is to be opened on the final plans of the CAZ, the council added.
The cities of Bath and Birmingham have already introduced CAZs, with Portsmouth due to start charging from 29 November.
However, Leeds last year scrapped plans for a CAZ, saying it was no longer required.
