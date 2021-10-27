Kiveton Park crash: Police name three men killed in collision
Three men who died when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree have been named by police.
The car, a white Ford Fiesta, left the road on Kiveton Lane, Rotherham, just after 18:00 BST on Sunday.
Martin Ward, 18, Mason Hall, 19, and Ryan Geddes, 19, all from the Rotherham area, died at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force is appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage of the incident.
Peter Hall, the grandfather of Mason Hall, told the BBC on Monday that his grandson had only just turned 19 a few days before the crash and the family were "heartbroken".
"We give him his birthday on Wednesday. The last words he said to me where 'I don't come to see you all that often granddad but I still love thee'," he said.
Dominic Beck, who represents the area on Rotherham Council, described the deaths as "devastating and shocking".
He said: "The thoughts, prayers and love of the local community are with their families and friends."
