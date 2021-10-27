Loui Phillips murder: Barnsley teenager admits unprovoked attack
A teenager has admitted murdering a 15-year-old boy in an unprovoked attack.
Loui Phillips was stabbed in the heart by a 17-year-old he had never met while cycling in Monk Bretton, Barnsley.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted planning the attack which he carried out on Fish Bank lane on 8 August.
The teenager pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday and is due to be sentenced on 17 December.
Loui was approached by the teenager on Fish Bank Lane before being stabbed once in the chest, with the attacker then walking away.
While on his way to hospital, Loui gave a full account of the attack to police while asking where his mother was.
He died four days later after two rounds of emergency surgery.
'No remorse'
The defendant initially pleaded not guilty to murdering Loui before changing his plea in court on Monday.
Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton said it was an "incredibly tragic case" where an innocent young boy was stabbed to death.
"The killer planned his attack, locating Loui and his friend having purposely set out to go and stab him," he said.
"He has shown no remorse for his actions and always maintained his innocence until Monday."
The killer also changed his plea to admit possessing an offensive weapon.
