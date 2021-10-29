Conisbrough shootings: Mother and son jailed for attempted murders
A mother and son have been jailed for attempted murder after a series of shootings in a South Yorkshire town.
Three men were injured in the attacks in Park Road, Daylands Avenue and March Vale Rise in Conisbrough in November, police said.
Joe Edward Roberts, 20, and Nicola Butler, 44, both of Windmill Avenue, Doncaster, were sentenced following a trial at Doncaster Crown Court.
Roberts was jailed for 30 years his mother for 25 years.
Roberts was convicted of three counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, arson with intent to endanger life, and violent disorder.
Butler was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Investigating officer Act Det Sgt Chris Beaumont, of South Yorkshire Police, said the pair were involved in organised criminality and posed "a great danger to the public".
"This significant conviction and sentence should also serve as a strong warning to those who choose to be involved in organised crime," he added.
The pair were jailed following a two-week trial which concluded on Thursday.
