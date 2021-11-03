Injection spiking: Sheffield city centre police patrols increased
City centre police patrols will be increased in Sheffield this weekend after three women were injection spiked.
The victims were all taken to hospital after being injected on nights out last weekend, South Yorkshire Police said.
Wiktoria Wizyszcz, a member of a student-led safety campaign, said the use of needles also created fears of infection.
Police said all three women had since been released from hospital.
Det Ch Insp Benjamin Wood said the affected women were all well in terms of their health.
He said the force recognised the public concern over spiking incidents but admitted the advent of needle use was new.
"I don't know what the motive is, all I would say is it doesn't appear to be sexual, but I am keeping an open mind as to why people are doing this," he added.
Where did it happen?
The first woman, aged 18, was injected at about 02:00 BST on Saturday in a club on Eyre Street.
At about 04:00 GMT on Monday, a 19-year-old woman was injected at the same venue.
Another 18-year-old woman was injected at a club on Carver Street on Saturday.
Police are investigating all the incidents.
As well as increased patrols, Det Ch Insp Wood said officers would be working closely with clubs and bars.
Ms Wizyszcz, from Claim Back West Street, said the group had been working with agencies and venues in the city to get more anti-spiking measures in place, but the use of a needle made that more difficult.
"Obviously this is even worse because it is even harder to protect someone from, that is why we are talking to bar managers and the city council to find a solution to that," she said.
"I was spiked myself two year ago I know how scary it is. This is much scarier, the needle won't have been sanitised, you don't know what diseases you might get.
"It gets to the point people are too scared to go out."
Ms Wizyszcz added: "Everyone has the right to have a safe night out and enjoy themselves."
