Sheffield M1 motorway shut due to cows on the loose
- Published
The M1 motorway remains closed southbound in South Yorkshire after a car and trailer carrying two cows overturned, allowing them to escape.
The animals are on the carriageway between junction 35 and junction 34, the Tinsley Viaduct, near Sheffield, National Highways said.
The incident happened within junction 34 at about 08:45 GMT, it added.
Northbound traffic started moving again at about 10:00 GMT and is being diverted via the junction 34 slip road.
National Highways has urged drivers to allow extra time on their journey, or to find an alternative route, as there are currently high levels of congestion on the M1 in the area.
On Wednesday, a 12-strong herd of cows caused the closure of the M62 near Bradford in the early hours of the morning.
