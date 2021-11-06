Sheffield rape: CCTV image released of man police want to trace
A CCTV image has been released by police of a man they want to trace over a reported rape in Sheffield.
A woman aged in her 20s,was allegedly sexually assaulted between 01:30 and 01:50 BST on 17 June.
Since then, police said they had carried out extensive inquiries and identified a man on CCTV who they wanted to speak to.
South Yorkshire Police said the victim was being supported by specially-trained officers.
