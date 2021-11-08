First weekly Sheffield bin strike goes ahead
Bin workers have launched the first in a series of weekly strikes in a dispute over pay.
Refuse staff in Sheffield, who have demanded a 3% "cost-of-living" increase, staged their first four-hour walkout from 6:30 GMT.
The industrial action is set to continue every Monday until a new pay deal is agreed with waste management contractor Veolia.
It said it would work to minimise disruption.
Lee Parkinson, from the GMB union, said both sides were due to meet on Tuesday and he would consider anything put forward.
"These guys, all they are asking for is a cost-of-living pay rise that keeps pace with inflation over the next two years," he said.
"I will work every day of the week to try and resolve this dispute."
Veolia was awarded the waste management contract from Sheffield City Council in 2001 as part of a 35-year deal.
The council said extra collections were made on Saturday and advised affected residents to leave black bins out until they were collected.
