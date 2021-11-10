Sheffield 'green hydrogen' plant plan announced
- Published
A factory to help produce "green hydrogen" as a clean energy source for industry is to be built in Sheffield.
ITM Power has teamed up with the University of Sheffield to develop the "gigafactory" at Tinsley. It will be ITM's second such site in the UK.
The company said the plant would be operational by the end of 2023, subject to planning consent.
ITM and the university have also agreed to plan and fund a National Hydrogen Research, Innovation and Skills centre.
The factory will manufacture electrolysers that split water into molecules of hydrogen and oxygen using renewable power.
"The resultant zero-carbon green hydrogen can then be used to decarbonise industrial processes, transport and heating, and will play a major role in achieving net zero," the university said.
The research centre will be adjacent to the planned factory and will, the company said, lead to the creation of new jobs at all levels of the hydrogen sector as well as offering training and career development.
It will also promote the use of hydrogen, both domestically and internationally.
Dr Graham Cooley, chief executive of ITM Power, said both initiatives would "support the local economy through job creation and supply chain support".
The company's existing site is just two miles (3.2km) away from Tinsley at Bessemer Park.
The overall cost of the new Sheffield factory is expected to be about £50-£55m.
ITM said the new building would be a "low environmental impact" one and it would work with a developer to incorporate low carbon footprint materials and facilities.
Prof Koen Lamberts, the university's president and vice-chancellor, described the partnership as a "milestone" and said the region was leading the way to net zero through innovation.
"Hydrogen is one of the most exciting and promising clean energy solutions and ITM is at the forefront of green hydrogen manufacturing," he added
