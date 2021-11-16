Rotherham man Wayne Williams wanted in gun smuggling probe
- Published
Detectives investigating gun smuggling are trying to find a man who has been on the run for three months.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said Wayne Williams was wanted in connection with a firearms investigation which has already led to the seizure of a semi-automatic weapon.
The 33-year-old is known to have lived in the Rotherham area, but officers said he could now be further afield.
He was last seen on 20 August and if seen he should not be approached.
"NCA officers want to speak to Mr Williams in connection with an investigation into the importation of guns," said NCA branch commander Richard Harrison.
"It is likely he knows he is wanted by us, and having the NCA on his tail is no doubt a stressful experience.
"Wayne Williams himself might be reading this appeal and, if he is, I'd urge him to stop looking over his shoulder and make contact.
"This isn't going to go away; we won't rest until we've spoken to him.
"We are appealing to members of the public who may know the whereabouts or movements of Wayne Williams, or have any information that can help us find him."
He added anyone helping Mr Williams could themselves be arrested.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the NCA on 0370 496 7622, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.