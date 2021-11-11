Doncaster Trading Standards seize fake toys in run up to Christmas
- Published
Hundreds of counterfeit toys, including brightly-coloured pop-its, have been seized during a week of enforcement action in South Yorkshire.
The items, along with scooters, ornaments and watches, were found in raids by Doncaster Trading Standards.
Councillor Joe Blackham, cabinet member for enforcement, said the action would continue in the run up to Christmas.
Officers said all the items seized in the town were either unsafe or counterfeit.
"If people are out buying toys and gifts, we want them to have confidence in the goods that they have purchased," Mr Blackham said.
"We are committed to constantly improving our town centres through enforcement and engagement with our retailers.
"Doncaster Council is dedicated to ensuring customers get a true and safe experience when shopping in [town]," he added.
The authority said it would continue to ensure businesses were meeting legal requirements.
In addition to the seizures, some shops were also told to remove notices refusing refunds or exchanges, which were found to be in contravention of consumer rights, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Sales of pop-it toys have been boosted by their popularity on video sharing platform, TikTok. with the hashtag #PopIt attracting more than 2.5 billion views.
The brightly-coloured sensory toys mimic the sensation of popping bubble wrap.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.