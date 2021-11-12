Sheffield bin strike suspended for new pay offer ballot
A proposed city-wide bin strike has been suspended for crews to consider a revised pay deal.
Refuse staff in Sheffield, who have been locked in a dispute with contractor Veolia, staged their first weekly walkout on Monday.
The GMB Union said a planned permanent strike from 22 November, could have affected 200,000 households.
Members will vote on the new pay offer after talks between union officials and the waste management firm.
The union said industrial action would be suspended so members could be balloted on the two-year deal - a 3% increase in the first year plus a one-off payment of £250 for each employee and a 3.5% in the second year.
GMB Organiser Lee Parkinson said he would meet his members at Veolia to "put the offer to them".
Crews would be working over the weekend so if bins have yet to be emptied residents are asked to leave them out, a Veolia statement said.
Residents' waste and recycling collections will operate as usual on 15 November and rubbish bins should be put out as usual, the firm said.
It also apologised for any inconvenience caused by the delays in collection.
