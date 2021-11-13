Man is arrested in Barnsley attempted rape investigation
- Published
A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted rape of a woman in Barnsley.
A 30-year-old woman was walking her dog on a path alongside a golf club in Wombwell at 17:20 GMT on Thursday when she was attacked, police said.
The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape on Friday and remains in police custody.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses who were in the area at the time to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell, said: "The victim of this attack is understandably traumatised".
"We are aware that several people were walking their dogs in the area of Wombwell Golf Club at that time on Thursday evening, who may have seen the offender arriving, leaving or loitering in the area. I am appealing for them to please come forward and speak to us.
"We do recognise that incidents like this are of real concern to the community.
"We have dedicated a number of specialist officers and staff to the investigation and you will see increased patrols in the local area to support you. If you have concerns please do not hesitate to approach us."
