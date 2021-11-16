Sheffield Nazi salute train passenger wanted by police
- Published
A train traveller who made Nazi salutes and shouted at fellow passengers is wanted by police.
The man, who boarded at Sheffield station, threatened to fight another traveller after arguing with him.
He shouted a Nazi phrase and stretched out his arm several times before alighting at Meadowhall, where he was challenged by a man he then attacked.
British Transport Police described him as white, slim, in his late 50s and about 6ft (1.8m) with short grey hair.
When the incident took place, just after 20:00 BST on Saturday 16 October, the man police want to speak to was wearing black square glasses, a red and black scarf and a tan coat.
He was travelling on was the Sheffield to Leeds service.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the man either on the train or at either railway station.
