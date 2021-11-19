Teenage girls hurt in Sheffield hijab-pulling attack
Two teenage girls suffered minor injuries when a group of four women tried to pull off their hijabs.
The girls, aged 13 and 14, were leaving a place of worship on Staniforth Road in Sheffield at about 19:40 GMT on 14 October when they were confronted.
South Yorkshire Police said the women attempted to remove the girls' hijabs and traditional Muslim dress.
The force said the incident is being treated as a hate crime and has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
