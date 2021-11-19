Darfield: Man punches councillor in fenced-off field row
- Published
A councillor was left with concussion after being attacked by a man angry at a decision to fence off a field.
Pauline Markham, who represents the Darfield ward on Barnsley Council, was punched in the face by the man as she walked her dog.
She said: "It doesn't matter which party you support, this shouldn't be happening to anybody in public life."
South Yorkshire Police said it was investigating the "awful" attack..
Ms Markham, a former Labour mayor of Barnsley, was with her dog in Broomhill Park at about 14:30 GMT on Thursday when the man approached.
She said: "He got near me and just looked at my face."
The man quizzed Ms Markham on whether she was the councillor responsible for the fencing off of a nearby field, which had reportedly been being used by off-road bikers.
He then punched the 68-year-old.
She said: "He just hit me really hard with his fist and I fell to the ground and I don't remember much after then because he had gone and it took me about five minutes to get up."
'Above politics'
Ms Markham said a passer-by helped her back to her car and her husband called 999.
Despite a hospital visit and being left shaken by the attack, the politician said she had received a lot of support.
"I will continue my work as I do as a councillor, but I will have to take extra precautions and make sure that I'm safe," she added
"This is above politics. It doesn't matter which party you support this shouldn't be happening to anybody in public life."
Acting Insp Kevin Jenkins, from South Yorkshire Police, said the "awful" attack would not be tolerated.
He urged anyone who had seen the man, described as white, 5ft 7in (170cm) and aged in his early 40s to get in touch.
The officer said the man had spoken with a local accent, wore a black hoodie and jeans and was accompanied by a brown Staffordshire bull terrier.
