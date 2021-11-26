Joey Barton trial: Jury selected to hear Barnsley assault allegations
The jury has been sworn in at the trial of former England footballer Joey Barton who is accused of attacking a rival manager.
He is charged with assaulting the then Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in the Oakwell Stadium tunnel in April 2019.
Mr Barton, 39, who was managing Fleetwood Town at the time, denies one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The trial at Sheffield Crown Court was adjourned until Monday.
A jury of seven women and five men was sworn in and sent home after being told the prosecution would open its case next week.
'Have you heard of Joey Barton?'
It was selected after each potential juror was asked a series of questions about football and the defendant. These included "have you heard of Joey Barton?" and "do you have any opinions about Joey Barton?".
Potential jurors were asked whether they were at the match, had watched it on TV and whether they had read press reports of an "off-pitch incident at that game".
They were also asked whether they supported either of the teams involved and whether they followed football closely.
Mr Barton, who now manages Bristol Rovers, watched the jury selection process from the dock, flanked by a security guard.
He was granted unconditional bail by The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC.
