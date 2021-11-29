Venus de Milo statue recreated in snow in Sheffield
A near-exact replica of one of the world's classic sculptures has been created in snow by a mystery artist in South Yorkshire.
The white stuff was used to re-make the ancient Greek Venus de Milo statue in Endcliffe Park in Sheffield on Sunday.
Despite much speculation over the artist's identity, no-one has yet owned up to being behind the new artwork.
With temperatures rising, this addition to the city's art scene is not expected to last quite as long as the original.
The sculpture of a goddess upon which the new version in Sheffield is based is thought to date back to between 150-125BC.
The marble statue has been on display at the Louvre in Paris since 1820.
Sheffield's modern day version retains the damage to the statue's arms which was inflicted on the original.
