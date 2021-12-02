Sheffield domestic abuse victim urges others to seek help
- Published
A domestic abuse victim has shared photos of her injuries in a bid to encourage others in violent relationships to seek help.
Daniella Parker was punched in the head by her then-partner Joe Barratt after he had been drinking on 1 November 2020, causing a serious skull injury.
Barratt also attacked their young daughter during the same incident and admitted assault by beating in court.
He is due to be sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates' Court in January 2022.
Ms Parker suffered a subdural haematoma in the attack, which is where blood collects between the skull and the brain's surface.
Ms Parker, 28, said: "He subjected me to a vicious beating until I couldn't get off the floor and made my then seven-year-old daughter watch, whilst she pleaded with him for my life."
Barratt, 29, of Medlock Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to two counts of the charge on 9 November and is due be sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 14 January 2022.
Ms Parker made the decision to publicly share her photo in the hope it may cause a potential abuser to think twice or to encourage a victim to contact police.
She continued: "I want him to look at my injuries and to ask himself if what he did was in any way acceptable.
"Likewise, I would ask other people who think domestic violence is acceptable to see my injuries and read what happened to me.
"I would urge anyone suffering domestic violence to seek help - tell police what is happening to you so they can take action," she added.
"They will listen to you and they will deal with those responsible."
South Yorkshire Police said domestic abuse can be reported by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.
For information and support on domestic abuse, contact:
If you're affected by any of the issues in this article you can find details of organisations who can help via the BBC Action Line here.
If you feel you are in immediate danger, call the police on 999 and if you can't speak, press 55 when prompted.
Online webchats and text services are also available.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.