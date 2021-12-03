Ahmiri Ahmedi Azizi of Sheffield charged with eight terrorism offences
A South Yorkshire man has appeared before a court charged with eight offences under the Terrorism Act.
Ahmiri Ahmedi Azizi, of Mount Street, Sheffield who was arrested in the city on 25 November, appeared in London at Westminster Magistrates on Thursday.
The 23-year-old was charged with seven offences of dissemination of terrorist publications and one of possession of terrorist material.
He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 17 December.
The investigation is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East helped by the South Yorkshire force.
