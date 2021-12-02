Darren Grundy: Barnsley drug dealer jailed over £160k cocaine stash
A drug dealer caught driving with cocaine worth almost £160,000 during lockdown has been jailed for two years and eight months.
Darren Grundy's van was intercepted by police in Manchester on 21 April 2020, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.
Officers found about 4.4lbs (2kg) of drugs and £150,000 in cash hidden in a void in the vehicle's floor.
The Barnsley man admitted possession with intent to supply at Sheffield Crown Court.
The NCA said its investigation into the 50-year-old was linked to Operation Venetic, a Europe-wide probe into the encrypted communications platform, Encrochat.
NCA Branch Commander Martin Clarke said: "Organised crime groups rely on people like Grundy to move their product and money around. He was obviously trusted by his criminal contacts to do this with large amounts of both cash and drugs.
"Fortunately, though swift working with our colleagues at Greater Manchester Police, we were able to seize both, and prevent profits being re-invested in further criminality."
Grundy, of Sheffield Road, Birdwell, pleaded guilty to the drugs charge and a count of possessing criminal property - a house in Barnsley - at a previous court hearing.
A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing is due to be held in February 2022.
