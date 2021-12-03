Joey Barton trial: Jury told manager 'not someone in a rage'
Former footballer Joey Barton was "not someone in a rage" moments before he allegedly assaulted a rival manager, his barrister has told jurors.
Mr Barton is accused of pushing over then Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in April 2019, causing him to injure his face and damage a tooth.
The alleged assault is said to have happened in the tunnel at the South Yorkshire side's Oakwell stadium.
Mr Barton, 39, denies one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Mr Stendel has told the jury how he was walking down the tunnel after Barnsley's match against Fleetwood Town when he was knocked over by a push from behind.
Barnsley performance analyst intern Nathan Kirby told the jury that he saw Mr Barton, a former England international, run past him and "shoulder-barge" Mr Stendel.
But giving evidence on Thursday, Mr Barton, who now manages Bristol Rovers, denied shoving Mr Stendel.
Making his closing speech barrister Simon Csoka QC, on behalf of Mr Barton, said it was not the jury's task to decide how it was that Mr Stendel received his injuries.
He said: "Even if it was an accident, it doesn't necessarily mean that [Mr Barton] would have been aware of what he did, especially if you consider the domino effect we are familiar with in crowded areas."
He showed the jury video footage of his client in what he said was friendly conversation with a Barnsley player and the referee on the pitch after the match, moments before he ran to the tunnel.
In his evidence Mr Barton said he was discussing his time playing for Marseille with the rival player, who is a fan of the French team, and had simply asked the referee a question about whether a red card issued to one of his players was a "straight red" or after two yellow cards.
Mr Csoka said this was "not consistent with someone in a rage".
He told the jury: "This is a case where you cannot possibly be sure."
The jury is expected to retire to consider its verdict on Monday.
