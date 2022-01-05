Lord Ahmed: Former peer guilty of trying to rape girl
- Published
A former Labour peer has been found guilty of trying to rape a girl when he was a teenager in the 1970s.
Lord Ahmed of Rotherham was also convicted of a serious sexual assault against a boy during the same period.
Jurors at Sheffield Crown Court were told the "repeated sexual abuse" happened in Rotherham over several years.
The 64-year-old, who appeared under his real name of Nazir Ahmed, had denied the charges.
