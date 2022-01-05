BBC News

Lord Ahmed: Former peer guilty of trying to rape girl

Published
Lord Ahmed was charged with two counts of attempting to rape a girl under 16, indecent assault of a boy under 14 and raping a boy under 16

A former Labour peer has been found guilty of trying to rape a girl when he was a teenager in the 1970s.

Lord Ahmed of Rotherham was also convicted of a serious sexual assault against a boy during the same period.

Jurors at Sheffield Crown Court were told the "repeated sexual abuse" happened in Rotherham over several years.

The 64-year-old, who appeared under his real name of Nazir Ahmed, had denied the charges.

