Richard Dyson: Two further arrests in murder probe
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who has been missing for over two years.
Richard Dyson, 58, from Barnsley, was reported missing in November 2019. Police believe he may have been killed.
South Yorkshire Police said the two arrested men, who were 46 and 48 and both from Barnsley, had been released under investigation.
Four other men were arrested in March on suspicion of Mr Dyson's murder and were also released under investigation.
Mr Dyson was last seen by his daughter on 15 November 2019.
He was reported missing by her on 25 November 2019 after he failed to turn up for a pre-arranged meeting.
Police investigating his case established he was last seen on 17 November at about 23:00 GMT, walking along the A6135 Sheffield Road in Hoyland.
Three men, aged 43, 51 and 68, all from Barnsley, and a 67-year-old man from Rotherham, were arrested on suspicion of his murder in March and later released under investigation while inquiries continued.
