Two women arrested after newborn baby found dead in Doncaster
- Published
Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a newborn baby was found dead in Doncaster.
Police said they had been called along with the ambulance service to a property on Norman Crescent, Rossington, at 12:15 GMT.
The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.
The arrested women, aged 45 and 17, remain in custody. South Yorkshire Police said a cordon remained in place at the scene.
Temporary Supt Jamie Henderson said: "This is an extremely tragic case and I know the local community, and those further afield, will be very upset to hear about what has happened.
"At this time, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby's death is in the very early stages and we ask the public not to speculate about the case."
