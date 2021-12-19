Doncaster man raises £22,000 in wheelchair miles challenge
- Published
A man has completed a challenge to cover 2,021 miles in his wheelchair, raising more than £22,000 for the hospital whose staff saved his life.
Fraser Lamb was born with a type of spina bifida called myelomeningocele and had life-saving treatment at Sheffield Children's Hospital.
He has received treatment there several times over the years, and wanted to raise money to give something back.
Mr Lamb finished his challenge in Bawtry at about 14:30 GMT.
Naming the challenge "roll on 2021", he started out aiming to raise £1 per mile, but has surpassed his target by a long way.
Speaking about his mission, he said: "I'm a bit shocked that it has come by so quickly and I am now here.
"There were two bits that stick in my mind, first when we had snow and rain in the early months of the year.
"Although I was raring to go, I have found the weather challenging at certain times.
"I have also picked up an injury or two along the way, which hasn't helped, but as I say, I am just glad to be here now."
The 28-year-old's condition meant his spine and spinal cord did not develop properly. He was immediately admitted to Sheffield Children's Hospital, but three weeks later developed hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid on the brain.
He needed the fluid draining and he has had to return to Sheffield Children's several times for blockages, including for life-saving emergency surgery in 2004.
Mr Lamb is donating his funds to a new cancer and leukaemia ward at the hospital.
Catherine Foster, from The Children's Hospital Charity, said it would be "a lasting legacy" which would "make a huge difference".
She said: "Fraser has never stopped smiling, all the local supporters have kept him going, he really is an inspiration."
