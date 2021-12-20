Richard Dyson: Daughter of missing Barnsley man appeals for help
The daughter of a man who went missing two years ago has appealed for information about his disappearance.
Richard Dyson, 58, from Barnsley, was last seen in November 2019. Police believe he may have been killed.
Six men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation.
Mr Dyson's daughter Bethany Dainty said the holiday period was especially hard on the family as her father's birthday fell on Christmas Eve.
"This will be the third birthday for Dad we will have been without him, and I still feel in shock," the 21-year-old said.
"Every year without him that shock and disbelief just grows.
She added: "It was such a happy time of the year, and now I dread it and I can't enjoy it any more. It breaks my heart over and over again."
South Yorkshire Police has released CCTV footage of Mr Dyson in his car at a petrol station on Sheffield Road, Birdwell, on 16 November 2019, the day before he disappeared.
He was last seen walking along the A6135 Sheffield Road in Hoyland at about 23:00 GMT on Sunday 17 November.
Last week, two men from Barnsley, aged 46 and 48, were arrested on suspicion of murder. In March, three men aged 43, 51 and 68 from Barnsley, and a 67-year-old man from Rotherham, were also arrested on suspicion of murder.
All six have been released under investigation.
Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton said: "We know Bethany and her family are still being tormented by Richard's disappearance and are hoping this footage might be a trigger for a memory someone has locked away that might be released upon seeing the footage.
"Somebody knows where he is, and we hope that they might now come forward to bring this ordeal to an end for Bethany and everyone who knows and loves Richard.
"If Richard is reading this, please come forward and let us know where you are. You will not be in trouble and you will be bringing such huge peace of mind to your friends and family."
