Loui Phillips murder: Kyle Pickles jailed for life over stab death
- Published
A South Yorkshire teenager who murdered a boy of 15 in a fit of "jealous rage" has been jailed for life.
Loui Phillips was stabbed in the chest by Kyle Pickles, 17, while cycling in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, in August.
South Yorkshire Police said Loui had been stabbed with such force the handle of the knife snapped off, leaving the blade lodged in his chest.
Pickles, who found Loui's location on Snapchat, was told he must serve a minimum of 17 years.
The defendant, who can be named after anonymity restrictions due to his age were lifted, was sentenced at Doncaster Crown Court on Monday over the attack on Fish Dam Lane.
Pickles, formerly of Kirkstall Road, Barnsley, had initially pleaded not guilty to murdering Loui before changing his plea at a hearing in October.
The court was told that Loui was approached by Pickles, who he had never met, before being stabbed once in the chest, with the attacker then walking away, leaving Loui fighting for his life.
Police said the reason for the attack was Pickles' anger over a "perceived relationship" he had learned of.
While on his way to hospital, Loui gave a full account of the incident while asking where his mother was.
He died four days later after two rounds of emergency surgery.
Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton, who led the investigation, said: "This is an incredibly tragic case where an innocent young boy was stabbed to death, simply because his attacker was jealous of a perceived relationship.
"Pickles located Loui and his friend... and purposely set out armed with a kitchen knife to go and stab him," he added.
Speaking after the sentencing Loui's mother, Louise Hartley, said she was "totally lost" following the death of her son.
"I keep reliving the phone call that Loui made to me after he was stabbed, and the proceeding days where I sat by his bedside in hospital watching him die," she said.
"It was Loui's 16th birthday on 4 November, and I spent it by his graveside. I can no longer smile. I feel physically incapable of happiness," she added.
