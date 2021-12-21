Neighbours turn road into 'Quality Street' for Christmas
A group of neighbours has swapped Christmas lights for chocolate delights and decorated their homes with giant replica sweets.
Residents in Boyce Street, Sheffield, have adorned their houses with handmade items inspired by Quality Street.
Organiser Kayleigh Thomas said she kicked off the trend for the oversized ersatz confections when she was unable to use lights on her festive frontage.
It has become a fundraising event since 15 more homes on the road joined in.
"I can't quite believe it, so many people have helped out," Ms Thomas said.
"It all started because I don't have an outside plug socket so I can't put any Christmas lights outside my house.
"It's a nice thing to do on the dark evenings, I think its a testament to how much time I have," joked Ms Thomas.
The replicas of the festive favourite are made from recycled fruit punnets, cardboard boxes and silver paper wrapped in cellophane from a florist.
Ms Thomas' neighbour, Kathleen, said the whole street had banded together to co-ordinate and assist the project.
"The community is really good on these streets and we are all on the street's WhatsApp group," she said.
"We started collecting fruit punnets and everybody was keen and it's for a good cause."
Residents on Boyce Street decided to set up an online fundraiser in aid of the S6 foodbank off the back of the community effort, dubbed the Quality Street Exchange.
"This one has taken off," said Ms Thomas, who works at an international school.
The fundraiser has collected more than £2,000 - more than double its initial target - and hopes to fund £50 supermarket vouchers for vulnerable families.
Ms Thomas said the appeal had been shared by Sheffield luminaries such as former Lord Mayor Magid Magid and cartoonist Pete McKee.
The real Quality Street chocolates, toffees and sweets are still made at the same site in Halifax, West Yorkshire, where they were first manufactured in 1936.
