University of Sheffield archaeology academics will not face compulsory cuts
- Published
The University of Sheffield says there will be no compulsory redundancies ahead of the closure of its world-renowned archaeology department.
It announced the closure in July, citing a "significant decline" in the number of student applications.
The move prompted widespread criticism, including a 42,000-signature petition.
The university said on Tuesday the department would remain until 2024, when permanent academics will be split between History or Biological Sciences.
Campaigners welcomed the news on jobs, but criticised the "reckless decision to close the department".
News that it will close at the end of the 2023/24 academic year emerged when Umberto Albarella, professor of zooarchaeology at the university, shared a letter on social media from deputy vice chancellor Gill Valentine.
"Between now and the closure, there will be no compulsory redundancies, immediate changes, movement of staff or restructures," it read.
All academic staff on permanent contracts would then move to either history or biological sciences, with collections of national or international significance maintained.
In a written response, Professor Albarella said the announcement was "seven months too late" and had led to prolonged uncertainty for those affected, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He said the "so-called consultation" with staff and students was just "a box-ticking exercise", and a year after starting a review the University Executive Board still had "no clear vision" about the future of archaeology at Sheffield.
However, he added: "Some of us are obviously relieved that there does not seem to be a plan to make academics on open-ended contracts redundant", adding that he was awaiting confirmation of the impact on other staff, including those on temporary contracts.
The department has produced a number of famous archaeologists, with Stonehenge expert Mike Parker Pearson starting his career there.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.