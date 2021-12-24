Charity's Christmas support for modern slavery victims in Sheffield
- Published
A charity which helps victims of modern slavery will provide Christmas dinner for the people it supports.
Kay Wood, from Sheffield-based City Hearts, said she wanted the organisation's clients to know they were "valued and cared" for.
The charity said it had also been inundated with Christmas gifts for the men and women it worked with.
Modern slavery can take many forms, including forced sexual exploitation, domestic slavery or forced labour.
Victims are often left traumatised, according to the charity.
"I want our clients to know that they are valued and cared for," said Ms Wood.
"To bring some warmth into their lives for Christmas, they are also far away from their families, so it just provides a space for them to celebrate and enjoy."
Modern slavery victims live anonymously in safe houses as they try to rebuild their lives.
City Hearts works to allow them to eventually regain their independence, according to the charity's Charlie Bentham.
"We see them often very traumatised. they often go to counselling to work through what they have experienced," she said.
"After a while they become more confident, they get back that autonomy they lost, and they become much more independent, which is the place we want to see them."
One man supported by City Hearts, who cannot be named, said it was important for them that Christmas Day was a "different day".
"The staff are very good people, they try to understand us and make it easier for us to enjoy the day.
"We will all sit down and have Christmas dinner together."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk