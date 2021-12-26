Doncaster: Man found hiding in rubbish bin after police chase
- Published
A suspect who stole a van on Christmas Day in South Yorkshire was found by police officers hiding in a rubbish bin.
The Ford Transit van was taken in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, with Humberside Police giving chase.
South Yorkshire Police took over as the vehicle headed into Hatfield in Doncaster, with the van crashing into bollards, a lamppost and a parked car.
He was found among "the afternoon's leftovers" in a bin, police said.
South Yorkshire Police's operational support unit said: "It might have been Christmas Day but not everyone was out and about doing good so they can be on the list for next year's presents.
"He gave it the legs but with assistance of our trusty dog handler and our eye in the sky, he was located hiding in a bin."
The man was arrested on suspicion of theft, dangerous driving and failing to stop.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk