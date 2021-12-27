Sheffield Boxing Day pub stabbing: Man, in 20s, dies after attack
A man has died after being stabbed in a pub.
The man, in his 20s, was attacked in the Gypsy Queen pub on Drake House Lane in Beighton, Sheffield, on Boxing Day at about 22:00 GMT.
He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force is has urged anyone with information, or those who may have witnessed the incident, to come forward.
