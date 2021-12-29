Rotherham attempted abduction: Man hunted after boy, 10, 'grabbed'
A boy was "grabbed" and dragged towards a car in an alleged attempted abduction in Rotherham.
The 10-year-old reported he was followed home after walking to a shop on Browning Road, Herringthorpe, at about 19:00 GMT on Thursday.
The boy said a white man, wearing a face covering and gloves, tried to grab and drag him towards a red Toyota.
South Yorkshire Police said the report was "concerning" and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
The suspect is described as wearing a snood or a balaclava and asked the boy where he was going before trying to grab him.
Investigating officer Rachel Scott said: "This is a really concerning report from a young child and we are doing everything we can to trace the man and vehicle involved.
"We have officers in the area making inquiries, but I encourage anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to get in touch."
