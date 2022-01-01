Man dies after being found unconscious in Rotherham street
A man has died after being "discovered unconscious" on a street, police have said.
South Yorkshire Police said the man died at the scene after being found on Doncaster Road in Rotherham, close to the junction with Oak Meadows, earlier.
The force said officers were trying to "determine how he came to be there".
A spokesman said part of nearby Badsley Moor Lane had also been sealed off after "reports of disorder between two groups".
The force have not said if the two incidents were linked but have asked people to avoid both areas "while officers continue their work".
