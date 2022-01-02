Rotherham: Two held on suspicion of murder over street death
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found unconscious in the street.
The man died at the scene after being discovered in Doncaster Road, Rotherham - close to the junction with Oak Meadows - early on Saturday.
A man, 26, and a woman, 20, were arrested in London, South Yorkshire Police said.
Formal identification is yet to take place and inquiries are continuing, the force added.
