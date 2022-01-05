Rotherham Paralympian Gavin Walker to get civic honour
A member of Great Britain's wheelchair rugby team is to be recognised by his home town with its highest honour.
Paralympic gold medallist Gavin Walker, from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, is to be made an Honorary Freeman of the Borough.
Walker co-captained Team GB to the team's first medal in the sport in Tokyo last year.
The former firefighter helped to beat Team USA 54-49 to win the historic Great Britain gold.
The civic honour was given in recognition of his "outstanding service to sport" and for "inspiring others facing adversity through life-changing events".
Walker, 38, was also appointed an MBE in the New Year Honours List for services to wheelchair rugby.
Walker joined the fire service in 2003 but broke his neck slipping on wet decking seven years later.
During his rehab in the Sheffield Spinal Unit he was introduced to the mixed-gender collision sport.
His first training session was in 2011 and he was selected for the national squad in 2013 and then made his Paralympic debut at Rio in 2016.
The Honorary Freeman nomination is to be approved at the council meeting on 12 January, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
