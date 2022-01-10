Covid: Warning as Rotherham over-60s infection rate doubles
The doubling of the Covid case rate among Rotherham's over-60s in a single week is "worrying", the town's public health chief has said.
The town's current rate is 2,251 cases per 100,000 people, an week-on-week increase of 105.3 per cent.
Among the over-60s, the case rate was 1282.7 per 100,000 according to director of public health Ben Anderson.
He said he expected the case rate to continue to rise for the next seven to 10 days before peaking.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, government data showed 76 people in Rotherham went into hospital with coronavirus between December 27 and January 2 - an increase of 105.4% compared with the previous week.
There had been 10 deaths reported in Rotherham within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test in the week to January 9 - an increase of 150% compared with the previous seven days.
Rotherham Hospital NHS Trust has been experiencing "very high staff absence levels", with operating theatres closing and staff being asked to consider relinquishing annual leave
Mr Anderson urged people to take up the booster vaccine, as 76% of eligible residents had, and appealed to the 36,000 residents who have not had any vaccination.
"Before you meet up with friends and family, or go to a 'high risk' venue where people are liable to congregate, take a lateral flow test. If you test positive, stay at home," he added.
