Andrew Gosden: Two men arrested for trafficking and kidnap
Two men have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a teenager who went missing 15 years ago.
Andrew Gosden, from Doncaster, was last seen on 14 September 2007, aged 14.
Two men, aged 38 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking in London. Both have since been released under investigation.
The older man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children, South Yorkshire Police said.
Both men were arrested on 8 December with the assistance of officers from the Metropolitan Police.
Det Insp Andy Knowles, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Our priority at this time is supporting Andrew's family while we work through this new line of inquiry in the investigation.
"We are in close contact with them and they ask that their privacy is respected as our investigation continues."
On the day of his disappearance Andrew skipped school and withdrew just under £200 from his bank account and bought a one-way ticket to London.
He was last seen on CCTV footage arriving at Kings Cross Station and since then police have been unable to corroborate his movements.
Andrew's family has commissioned their own searches, including a sonar scan of the River Thames, and numerous images showing how Andrew might look as he aged have been released.
Det Insp Knowles added: "We have made numerous appeals over the years to find out where Andrew is and what happened to him when he disappeared.
"I would encourage anyone with any information they have not yet reported to come forward."
