Andrew Gosden: Police analysing devices seized from arrested men
Police are analysing "numerous" devices seized from two men arrested over the disappearance of a teenager in 2007.
Officers investigating Andrew Gosden's disappearance from Doncaster said they had been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking.
Police said it could take "six to 12 months" to analyse the devices.
Andrew's father Kevin said the arrests over his son's disappearance, who was 14 at the time, had "intensified" an emotional time for the family.
The men, aged 38 and 45, were arrested in London on 8 December with the assistance of officers from the Metropolitan Police. It is believed they are the first arrests in the case.
The older man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children, South Yorkshire Police said.
In a statement Mr Gosden said: "We understand that police investigations will take several months to complete, so until that is the case, we do not know what to think and do not wish to speculate on any possible outcome."
He added: "We have carried the burden of not knowing for many years and recent potential developments represent a more intensified period of this emotional journey for us."
On the day of his disappearance on 14 September, 2007, Andrew skipped school and withdrew just under £200 from his bank account before buying a one-way ticket to London.
He was last seen on CCTV footage arriving at King's Cross Station and since then police have been unable to corroborate his movements.
Andrew's motive for travelling to London on the day he was last seen has never been established.
