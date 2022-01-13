Boris Johnson: Vicar says No 10 party was 'slap in the face'
The No 10 drinks party during lockdown was an "absolute slap in the face", according to an Anglican minister.
June Fox, assistant curate at St James Woodhouse Church in Sheffield, said on the day of the party in May 2020 she was "up to my knees in funerals".
The prime minister apologised for the way he handled the event in the Downing Street garden in May 2020.
He has been defended by senior Conservatives, though some have called on him to resign.
Speaking on BBC Radio Sheffield, Rev Fox said on the day of the party she had been writing notes for the funeral of an elderly woman.
Only five people were allowed to attend the service and Rev Fox said those restrictions left people "absolutely distraught" and it saddened her that at the same time people were at a drinks party in the garden of No 10.
"You've only got to look at the Queen sat on her own at Windsor when Prince Philip passed to know what they were doing was an absolute slap in the face for people really.
"I think he should go," Rev Fox said.
Another faith leader said worshippers had been left feeling "deep anguish, pain and disappointment".
Qari Asim, imam at Leeds' Makkah Mosque, said: "Whilst people were losing their loved one and they were not able to hold their hand or they were not able to visit them this so-called work event, slash garden party was taking place."
He told BBC Radio Leeds when people were making sacrifices to protect others, those in positions of authority should lead by example.
For those mourning the loss of a relative restrictions put significant limits on funerals.
Linda Pearson, from Pudsey, was unable to visit her husband in hospital before his death which left her "heartbroken".
"No funeral tea, no nothing,and he's [Boris Johnson] having garden parties and I just get angrier and angrier," she said.
"No apology will bring my father back," Andy, from Helmsley, North Yorkshire, said.
Andy, who did not give his surname, said his father was admitted to hospital over the May bank holiday weekend in 2020 and died in August.
"I didn't see my father for weeks, months and then I get told parties are going on at Downing Street.
"I think the party is over, he's got to do the decent thing and he's got to resign."
Matt Warman, the Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness, said it was right the prime minister had apologised and people should wait for the findings of the inquiry into what had taken place.
Another Tory MP told BBC Radio Humberside the prime minister had been "stitched up".
Lia Nici, who represents Great Grimsby, said: "Why did senior civil servants think that this was appropriate to do?
"We have a prime minister for the first time in generations who cares about places like Grimsby, Hull and Scunthorpe, and wants to do things for them, and they are being discredited by what I call a civil service blob who did not want us to leave the EU."
Others in the party were less sympathetic.
Lord Kirkhope, a former Conservative MEP for Yorkshire and the Humber, said: "I do think we are coming to a point when he may be well advised to put his position up."
"He is on a slippery slope," said Mike Jordan, a Conservative councillor on North Yorkshire County Council.
"He's done a great job to start with, the furlough scheme, the vaccinations, the booster roll-out, but I think it is time to call it a day," Mr Jordan told BBC Radio York.
Fabia Tate, who stood as the Conservative candidate for the York Central constituency in the 2019 election said if she were in his position she would resign.
"Trust in politicians is at an all-time low and actions like this do nothing to help that.," she said.
"During the election Boris was an absolutely incredible figure, so many people united behind him.
"People felt he was a straight-talking politician, but the last two months has really undermined that position."
