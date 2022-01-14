Ex-UN chief appointed to head Sheffield tree felling inquiry
A former UN humanitarian chief is to chair an inquiry into the controversial Sheffield tree-felling programme, the city council has said.
Sir Mark Lowcock has previously worked organising famine relief operations in Ethiopia and the Yemen.
The Independent Inquiry into the Street Trees Dispute will look at the divisive scheme that saw thousands of trees cut down.
A number of people were arrested after protesters tried to block the work.
The project began in 2012 as part of a £2.2bn, 25-year street improvement project by council contractors Amey.
Sheffield City Council, which was planting new trees after removing existing ones, insisted the trees earmarked for felling were dangerous, dead, diseased or dying.
However, campaigners claimed many were healthy and could be saved with amendments to surrounding kerbs and roads.
A compromise was agreed in 2018, with no healthy tree being felled unless no other solution can be found and the council agreed to set up an inquiry to look into the dispute.
A report in 2020 by the local government ombudsman said the council had acted with a "lack of transparency, openness and, on occasion, honesty". The authority subsequently apologised.
Cllr Douglas Johnson, Executive Member for Climate Change, Environment and Transport, said the appointment was "great news".
"I think we can be certain that Sir Mark will be a fiercely independent chair for this inquiry," he said.
"This is an exciting next step in ensuring we deliver what is needed for Sheffield to move forward on what has been a difficult issue."
