Fatjon Oruci: Fifth arrest over New Year's Day killing
- Published
A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Rotherham on New Year's Day.
Fatjon Oruci, 22, died on Doncaster Road in the early hours having been beaten and stabbed.
A 44-year-old Rotherham man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of assisting an offender, and remains in custody for questioning.
Mr Oruci, from London, died from "catastrophic injuries" following violent disorder, police said.
Three people previously arrested have been released and are no longer being treated as suspects, according to the South Yorkshire force.
A fourth, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.
