Sheffield robbery: Police appeal to trace death threat suspect
- Published
A mugger threatened to kill his victim's mother after carrying out a violent street robbery, police said.
The robber assaulted the 19-year-old man and stole his phone and charger in Richmond Hall Road, Sheffield, on 3 January, South Yorkshire Police said.
He then threatened to kill the victim's mother, who had witnessed the attack, the force added.
Officers have now released an e-fit of the suspect and have urged anyone with information to contact them.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.