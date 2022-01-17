South Yorkshire bus journeys cancelled due to driver shortage
- Published
Dozens of bus journeys have been cancelled in South Yorkshire due to a shortage of drivers.
More than 60 timetabled trips on the First Bus network were cut on Monday.
First's Rob Hughes apologised for the disruption, which he said was due the Omicron wave causing "higher-than-normal level of staff sickness".
He added that the company was doing everything it could to minimise problems but was also suffering as part of a "a national driver shortage".
"As a result, we have had to introduce some temporary timetable adjustments and suspensions across our South Yorkshire bus network, however we will look to supplement some additional peak journeys as and when resource allows," said Mr Hughes.
First said more than 12 drivers were off work due to Covid and it was "critically short" of drivers and needed to recruit 65 to be at full strength.
Worst affected was the number 74 service between Rotherham and Waverley, which saw eight journeys cancelled on Monday.
The disruption is expected to continue throughout the week and passengers are being urged to check First bus website before travelling.
Last week, Stagecoach drivers in South Yorkshire called off their strike action after agreeing a new pay deal.
