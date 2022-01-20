Sheffield vaccine volunteer wins apology over £70 car park fine
A vaccine volunteer wrongly fined £70 after parking in a supermarket car park while on shift has won an apology.
Alan Biggs was charged after parking for four hours in a Tesco car park in Sheffield while volunteering at a nearby church in December.
Mr Biggs appealed saying signs directed vaccine centre users to the car park, but that appeal was rejected by the contractor operating the site.
Tesco said it had since cancelled the fine and apologised to the volunteer.
Mr Biggs, who worked at the centre at St Oswald's Church helping staff administering coronavirus vaccines, said "common sense" had prevailed.
Horizon Parking Ltd, which runs the car park on Abbeydale Road on behalf of Tesco, sent Mr Biggs the parking charge notice on 24 December, detailing a breach of car park regulations it said had taken place on 8 December.
While Mr Biggs did not dispute he parked longer than the three hours maximum stay, he said official signs near the supermarket had offered parking to vaccine centre users.
Mr Biggs appealed against the charge to car park operator Horizon, but in an emailed response the firm said: "The mitigating circumstances detailed in your representations, while unfortunate, cannot be considered valid grounds for appeal."
However, a Tesco spokesperson said an automatic camera system monitored the time limit restriction and Mr Biggs' penalty charge notice would be cancelled.
"This hasn't been an issue for people getting their vaccine, but clearly was in the case of a volunteer who stayed longer than three hours," the spokesperson added.
Mr Biggs said he was grateful Tesco had addressed the issue, but said the contractors to whom he had appealed had been "overzealous".
"All the details that have prompted Tesco to rescind the ticket and apologise were given to Horizon.
"I think their inflexibility needs to be addressed. Not just in this case, but in other cases too, where parking fines are issued and no common sense is used."
Horizon Parking has so far not responded to a BBC request for comment.
