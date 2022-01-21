Teenager arrested in Rossington baby murder inquiry released
A 17-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a newborn baby has been released and is no longer a suspect, police said.
She was arrested after the infant was found at house on Norman Crescent, Rossington, Doncaster, on 16 December.
Officers said further tests were being carried out to determine the cause of death.
A 45-year-old woman, also arrested on suspicion of murder, remains released under investigation.
