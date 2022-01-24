Chuckle Brothers: Plan to rename hometown park after duo
A children's play area on the estate where TV duo the Chuckle Brothers grew up could be renamed in their honour.
Paul and Barry Chuckle, who became household names thanks to their Chucklevision show, were raised on the East Herringthorpe estate in Rotherham.
A playground in the area, which ranks among northern England's most deprived, is to be renamed as part of a revamp.
Councillor Michael Bennett-Sylvester has proposed Chuckle Park to "inspire" local youngsters.
Barry and Paul - real surname Elliott - recorded almost 300 episodes of Chucklevision between 1987 and 2009, with catchphrases including "to me, to you" making them a hit with children and students.
Both brothers had "given us lots of joy", said Mr Bennett-Sylvester, and would give a fitting new name to East Herringthorpe's Oldfield Road Play Area as it underwent a renewal of its park equipment.
The independent councillor said the area was "incredibly poor for facilities, especially for young people, there's nothing on the estate, but we've got this one play area - we've secured some funding to do some improvements to it".
A public consultation on a new name would form part of the renewal work, said Mr Bennett-Sylvester, who has put Chuckle Park forward as a working title, but told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he was keen to hear other suggestions.
He added: "It's to make a statement that if you're a young person and you work hard and apply your talents, these are the kind of things you can achieve.
"We need inspirational stories sometimes, we need to take that bit of pride in areas."
The Chuckles were one of the country's most enduring double acts, first appearing on Opportunity Knocks as the Harman Brothers in 1967.
In 2008, they were honoured with the Special Award at the British Academy Children's Awards.
Barry died age 73 in 2018. His funeral was held at Rotherham United's football stadium.
