Kate Josephs: Sheffield council boss on 'paid leave' amid party probe
A council boss who hosted a lockdown party in her old government job is on paid leave from her current role while an investigation takes place.
Sheffield chief executive Kate Josephs, who led the government's Covid-19 taskforce, had leaving drinks in the Cabinet Office in December 2020.
She went on annual leave last week after admitting and apologising for hosting the gathering.
A council spokesperson said Ms Josephs was now on "paid leave".
Ms Josephs, who began her £190,000-a-year Sheffield role in January 2021, had repeatedly denied to local journalists that she had been involved in any Downing Street parties.
Her statement said she had gathered with colleagues that were at work that day but it was later revealed an email was sent to 40 guests.
Ms Josephs said she was "truly sorry" for joining the event, held while London was under Tier 3 rules.
A cross-party Sheffield council committee has been set up to decide on what action, if any, to take according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
I am today making a statement. I am truly sorry.
Council Leader Terry Fox said it was "business as usual" although there were no details about whether anyone is standing in for the CEO role.
He said: "I completely understand the strength of feeling that has been expressed in the city since Kate's statement and apology on January 14.
"We have set up a committee to establish the facts of what has happened. While we cannot know how long it will take, we expect this to move at pace. I will be handing the process over to members of the panel, and we now need to let them carry out this work.
The committee, which is made up of councillors and leaders from all major political parties, is not due to report back until after senior civil servant Sue Gray has completed her investigation.
Ms Gray is compiling a report into alleged Covid-19 rule breaking in Downing Street.
